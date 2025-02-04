Concord Wealth Partners Lowers Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Concord Wealth Partners lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,199 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Visa were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE V opened at $345.92 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.70 and a 12-month high of $351.25. The company has a market cap of $644.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $317.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.27.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Visa from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on Visa from $354.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on Visa from $361.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $326.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Visa from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Visa

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total transaction of $668,602.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,815.18. This trade represents a 10.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total transaction of $2,739,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.