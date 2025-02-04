Heck Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 241.7% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Wolfe Research lowered General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $307.00 to $284.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $279.00 to $276.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Vertical Research downgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $352.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (down previously from $345.00) on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.24.

GD stock opened at $256.80 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $247.01 and a 1-year high of $316.90. The firm has a market cap of $70.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $267.05 and its 200-day moving average is $286.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.14). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 7.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 41.64%.

General Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 5,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.91, for a total value of $1,556,241.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,296 shares in the company, valued at $5,701,349.36. This represents a 21.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

