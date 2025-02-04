STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC reduced its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of STERIS by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of STERIS by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at STERIS

In other STERIS news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.32, for a total value of $365,532.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,363.04. The trade was a 12.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on STE. StockNews.com lowered STERIS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.75.

STERIS Trading Down 1.1 %

STE opened at $218.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.70. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $197.82 and a 12 month high of $248.24.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.02. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.05%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Further Reading

