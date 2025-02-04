Caprock Group LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Caprock Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,059,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,261,000 after buying an additional 198,719 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,872,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,215,000 after purchasing an additional 63,048 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,454,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,175,000 after purchasing an additional 36,255 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,092,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,327,000 after purchasing an additional 13,188 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,041,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,835,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $91.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.53. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $76.49 and a 52 week high of $96.00. The stock has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

