Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,738 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,738 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $642,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $9,987,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $5,384,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5,745.9% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 8,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 60,642 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,589,000 after buying an additional 19,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE opened at $76.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.06. The company has a market capitalization of $113.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.32 and a 1-year high of $107.43.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $12.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 49.38%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.65 per share, with a total value of $191,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,989.95. This trade represents a 7.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

