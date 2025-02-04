NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Bought by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 362,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,343,000 after acquiring an additional 15,211 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in NiSource by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 133,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NiSource by 203.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 101,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 67,759 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NiSource Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $37.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.89.

NiSource Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.24%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NI shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NiSource from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on NiSource from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price target on NiSource from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NiSource from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

