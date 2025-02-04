Caprock Group LLC Raises Position in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EVRG. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Evergy by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,532,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,469,000 after purchasing an additional 288,619 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Evergy by 25.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,848,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,650,000 after acquiring an additional 583,923 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Evergy by 6,854.6% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,539,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502,493 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Evergy by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,135,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,392,000 after acquiring an additional 634,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,004,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EVRG opened at $64.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.02. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $48.04 and a one year high of $65.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64.

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kevin E. Bryant sold 48,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total transaction of $3,029,513.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62.93. This represents a 100.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

EVRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.36.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

