Caprock Group LLC Grows Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 104.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 1,766.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 988,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,980,000 after purchasing an additional 935,962 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,268,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,081,000 after purchasing an additional 572,530 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10,262.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 553,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,641,000 after buying an additional 548,204 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 350.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 620,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,634,000 after buying an additional 482,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,429,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,439,684,000 after buying an additional 399,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ED. Citigroup upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

Shares of ED opened at $95.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.39. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.85 and a twelve month high of $107.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.49 and a 200 day moving average of $98.14.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 12.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 62.52%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

