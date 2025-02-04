Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Powers Advisory Group LLC

Powers Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7,761.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,893,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $808,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805,982 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,524.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,445,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $585,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110,603 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,522,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,936,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415,012 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 168.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,530,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $531,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,194,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,777,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,064 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of XOM opened at $107.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.21. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $100.42 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $470.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

