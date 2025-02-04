Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMI. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on VMI shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Valmont Industries from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Valmont Industries from $382.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

VMI opened at $324.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $325.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.83. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.01 and a 1 year high of $354.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

In other news, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.92, for a total value of $6,978,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,730 shares in the company, valued at $45,963,231.60. This trade represents a 13.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daas Kaj Den sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.78, for a total value of $338,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,928,414.32. The trade was a 10.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

