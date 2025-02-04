Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-four analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $297.68.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Humana from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Humana from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Humana from $253.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Get Humana alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on HUM

Humana Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Humana

Humana stock opened at $292.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $275.36 and a 200-day moving average of $301.04. The firm has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.56. Humana has a 1-year low of $213.31 and a 1-year high of $406.46.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total transaction of $948,930.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,096,463.06. This trade represents a 31.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Humana by 244.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in Humana by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.