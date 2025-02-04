R Squared Ltd Acquires New Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 180 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 24.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,710,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $327,140,000 after acquiring an additional 333,390 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.7% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,421,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,972,000 after acquiring an additional 24,253 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,392,000 after acquiring an additional 20,404 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 707,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.
Simpson Manufacturing Trading Down 1.3 %
Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $165.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.35. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.73 and a fifty-two week high of $218.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.53.
In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total value of $45,765.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,359,390.84. This represents a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $202.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.
Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.
