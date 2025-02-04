440 Shares in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Purchased by R Squared Ltd

R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in Incyte by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 7,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 12,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Incyte by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Incyte from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.71.

Incyte Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ INCY opened at $73.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.87. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $50.35 and a 52 week high of $83.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 526.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.68, for a total transaction of $293,222.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,042 shares in the company, valued at $4,624,786.56. This represents a 5.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $45,051.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,754.72. This represents a 2.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,375 shares of company stock worth $1,737,578. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading

