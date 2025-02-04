Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,838 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in Avantor during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avantor by 69.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVTR. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Avantor from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Avantor in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avantor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.46.

Avantor stock opened at $21.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.59 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

