830 Shares in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Purchased by R Squared Ltd

R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AI. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,216,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,728,000 after purchasing an additional 178,870 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,401,000 after acquiring an additional 38,185 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 844,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,460,000 after acquiring an additional 92,280 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,955,000. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 11,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $476,238.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 851 shares in the company, valued at $35,742. The trade was a 93.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $5,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 546,495 shares in the company, valued at $22,952,790. This represents a 18.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,078,552 shares of company stock worth $41,117,617. Corporate insiders own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

AI has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp downgraded shares of C3.ai from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. DA Davidson raised shares of C3.ai to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

NYSE:AI opened at $31.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.98. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $45.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.97.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

