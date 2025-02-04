R Squared Ltd Makes New $30,000 Investment in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 70 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 156,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,286,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,805,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $420.00 to $442.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $425.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.83.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $448.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $431.63 and its 200 day moving average is $388.88. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.77 and a twelve month high of $471.28.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $10.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.77 by $1.25. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 2.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 40.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 5.12%.

Group 1 Automotive declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.68, for a total value of $2,560,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,013,899.56. This represents a 5.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.