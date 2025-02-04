Short Interest in Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Rises By 8.1%

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the December 31st total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Fairfax Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Fairfax Financial stock opened at $1,351.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,391.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1,285.82. Fairfax Financial has a 1 year low of $904.98 and a 1 year high of $1,464.00.

Fairfax Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $15.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. Fairfax Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from $1,425.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

