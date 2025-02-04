Short Interest in Foran Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCXF) Increases By 7.8%

Foran Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,079,700 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the December 31st total of 7,496,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 250,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 32.2 days.
Foran Mining Stock Down 1.2 %
Foran Mining stock opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. Foran Mining has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $3.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88.
Foran Mining Company Profile
