R Squared Ltd Makes New $29,000 Investment in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alphatec by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,138,960 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $17,453,000 after purchasing an additional 287,350 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Alphatec by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,928,094 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $16,280,000 after purchasing an additional 297,850 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 15.9% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,212,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after buying an additional 165,954 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 3.2% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,061,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after buying an additional 32,529 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 1.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 823,222 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after buying an additional 15,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Alphatec from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Alphatec from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.56.

Alphatec Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ ATEC opened at $11.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.07. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $17.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphatec news, EVP David Sponsel sold 58,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $624,210.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 502,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,379,750.81. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Miles sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $601,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,152,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,015,104.32. The trade was a 0.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,208 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,335 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

