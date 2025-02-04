540 Shares in Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) Bought by R Squared Ltd

R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRMD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Iradimed by 189.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 43,635 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Iradimed during the third quarter valued at about $2,188,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iradimed during the third quarter valued at about $1,239,000. Albert D Mason Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iradimed during the third quarter valued at about $737,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Iradimed by 113.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 12,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Iradimed alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO John Glenn sold 2,500 shares of Iradimed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $135,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,470.94. This trade represents a 36.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IRMD

Iradimed Price Performance

NASDAQ IRMD opened at $59.35 on Tuesday. Iradimed Corporation has a 1 year low of $40.18 and a 1 year high of $61.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.13 and its 200 day moving average is $51.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.96 million, a PE ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Iradimed Profile

(Free Report)

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging compatible medical devices. It also provides a non-magnetic Intravenous infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iradimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iradimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.