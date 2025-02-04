NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report) by 285.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,005 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTGR. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth about $852,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the fourth quarter worth about $375,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 5.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,673 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,385 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas H. Waechter sold 2,000 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $60,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,726.70. The trade was a 3.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR Price Performance

Shares of NTGR stock opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.18 million, a P/E ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 0.83. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $31.55.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

Further Reading

