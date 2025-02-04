Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 398.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth $67,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $237.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $218.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.44.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.44, for a total value of $676,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,423.52. This represents a 28.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 1.9 %

ODFL opened at $182.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $192.67 and a 200-day moving average of $197.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.49 and a 1-year high of $233.26.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

