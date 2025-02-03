Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Shares Up 78.6% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report) rose 78.6% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 484,143 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 536% from the average daily volume of 76,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Trifecta Gold Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.12. The firm has a market cap of C$7.55 million, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.50.

Trifecta Gold Company Profile

Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

