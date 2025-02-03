Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Trading Up 10.8% – Should You Buy?

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 10.8% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,188 ($26.88) and last traded at GBX 2,066 ($25.38). 5,864,697 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 3,346,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,865 ($22.91).

Smiths Group Trading Up 10.8 %

The firm has a market cap of £7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,869.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,775.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,728.43.

Get Smiths Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark Seligman bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,726 ($21.21) per share, for a total transaction of £69,040 ($84,826.15). Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as an industrial technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four businesses: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane business offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.