Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Trading Up 78.6% – Should You Buy?

Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report) traded up 78.6% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.25. 484,143 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 536% from the average session volume of 76,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
Trifecta Gold Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.55 million, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.12.
Trifecta Gold Company Profile
Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
