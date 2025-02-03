Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $237,000 Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 500.0% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 521.4% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 174 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 210 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 397.7% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 219 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.28, for a total transaction of $3,155,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,155,169.76. This trade represents a 22.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 8,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,781,300. The trade was a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,758 shares of company stock valued at $13,506,861. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DECK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.41.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of DECK stock opened at $177.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $205.90 and its 200 day moving average is $137.68. The company has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.08. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $125.15 and a one year high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 41.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

