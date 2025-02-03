Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Trading 5.6% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Burcon NutraScience Co. (TSE:BU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BUR) were up 5.6% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 254,271 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 182% from the average daily volume of 90,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
Burcon NutraScience Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 5.63.
Burcon NutraScience Company Profile
Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company offers Peazazz and Peazac, a pea protein for use in dairy alternatives, ready-to-drink beverages, dry blended beverages, bars, baked goods, and meat substitute products.
