Walker River Resources (CVE:WRR) Shares Up 23.7% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Walker River Resources Corp. (CVE:WRR – Get Free Report) shot up 23.7% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 101,620 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 59,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Walker River Resources Trading Up 23.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.43 million, a P/E ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.12.

About Walker River Resources

(Get Free Report)

Walker River Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interests in the Lapon Canyon gold project with 147 claims, which covers an area of approximately 2940 acres located in Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walker River Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker River Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.