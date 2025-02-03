Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Trading Up 10.8% – What’s Next?

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 10.8% on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,188 ($26.88) and last traded at GBX 2,066 ($25.38). Approximately 5,864,697 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 3,346,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,865 ($22.91).

Smiths Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.84, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of £7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,869.44, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,775.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,728.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Smiths Group

In other news, insider Mark Seligman acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,726 ($21.21) per share, with a total value of £69,040 ($84,826.15). 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as an industrial technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four businesses: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane business offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

