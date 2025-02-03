JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Stock Price

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $207.00 to $221.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

CHKP has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $204.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $178.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.27.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CHKP

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Institutional Trading of Check Point Software Technologies

Shares of CHKP opened at $218.02 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $145.75 and a 12-month high of $226.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,094,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,105,000 after buying an additional 464,821 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,922,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,133,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,488,000 after buying an additional 252,581 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,836,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,153,000 after purchasing an additional 177,104 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 487,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,976,000 after purchasing an additional 103,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.