Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Stock Price Up 10.8% – What’s Next?

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Free Report) rose 10.8% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,188 ($26.88) and last traded at GBX 2,066 ($25.38). Approximately 5,864,697 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 3,346,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,865 ($22.91).

Smiths Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,775.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,728.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.84, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of £7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,869.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Smiths Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Smiths Group

In other news, insider Mark Seligman purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,726 ($21.21) per share, for a total transaction of £69,040 ($84,826.15). 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as an industrial technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four businesses: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane business offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.