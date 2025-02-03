Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Shares Up 10.8% – Time to Buy?

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Free Report) shot up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,188 ($26.88) and last traded at GBX 2,066 ($25.38). 5,864,697 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 3,346,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,865 ($22.91).

Smiths Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,869.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,775.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,728.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.84.

Get Smiths Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Smiths Group news, insider Mark Seligman acquired 4,000 shares of Smiths Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,726 ($21.21) per share, for a total transaction of £69,040 ($84,826.15). 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as an industrial technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four businesses: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane business offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.