Check Point Software Technologies’ (CHKP) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $178.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.27.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $218.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.85. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $145.75 and a 52-week high of $226.02. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,836,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,153,000 after acquiring an additional 177,104 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 28.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,133,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,488,000 after buying an additional 252,581 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 73.8% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,094,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,105,000 after purchasing an additional 464,821 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 487,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,976,000 after purchasing an additional 103,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 428,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

