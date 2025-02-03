SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CE. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Celanese by 128.8% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Celanese by 124.0% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Celanese by 1,395.3% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Celanese from $98.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Celanese from $101.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $122.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Celanese from $100.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.82.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $70.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $64.05 and a 1-year high of $172.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.22.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.41). Celanese had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

