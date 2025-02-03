CKW Financial Group Has $2.08 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

CKW Financial Group decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,781 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.3% of CKW Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,530,069 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $278,702,000 after buying an additional 53,762 shares during the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the second quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.6% during the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 81,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,775,000 after buying an additional 10,316 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 42.5% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 200,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,600,000 after buying an additional 59,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fernbridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $18,002,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total transaction of $232,950.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at $4,007,191.15. This trade represents a 5.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,134 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total transaction of $6,870,532.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 282,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,329,576.64. This represents a 11.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,189 shares of company stock worth $22,182,696. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.00.

View Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $204.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.66 and a 52 week high of $205.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.08.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.