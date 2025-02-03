BTU Metals (CVE:BTU) Shares Up 20% – Here’s Why

BTU Metals Corp. (CVE:BTU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 20% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 379,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 141% from the average session volume of 157,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
BTU Metals Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$4.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 26.91.
About BTU Metals
BTU Metals Corp. engages in the identification, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Ireland. It explores for gold deposits. The company was formerly known as BTU Capital Corp. and changed its name to BTU Metals Corp. in August 2017. BTU Metals Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
