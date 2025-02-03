Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Shares Up 10.8% – What’s Next?

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Free Report) rose 10.8% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,188 ($26.88) and last traded at GBX 2,066 ($25.38). Approximately 5,864,697 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 3,346,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,865 ($22.91).
Smiths Group Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,775.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,728.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2,869.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.84, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.29.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Mark Seligman purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,726 ($21.21) per share, for a total transaction of £69,040 ($84,826.15). 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Smiths Group
Smiths Group plc operates as an industrial technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four businesses: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane business offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.
