Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Trading 78.6% Higher – Time to Buy?

Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 78.6% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.25. 484,143 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 536% from the average session volume of 76,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
Trifecta Gold Trading Up 78.6 %
The stock has a market cap of C$7.55 million, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.12.
Trifecta Gold Company Profile
Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
