Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Trading Up 78.6% – Time to Buy?

Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report) shot up 78.6% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.25. 484,143 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 536% from the average session volume of 76,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.55 million, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.50.
About Trifecta Gold
Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
