Hantz Financial Services Inc. Invests $39,000 in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,353,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,169,000 after acquiring an additional 958,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 12.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,111,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,145,000 after purchasing an additional 762,746 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 891.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 579,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,226,000 after purchasing an additional 521,404 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 4,996.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 207,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,092,000 after purchasing an additional 203,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,361,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,082,000 after buying an additional 192,748 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on SJM shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.78.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 994 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $112,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,942. The trade was a 5.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE SJM opened at $106.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.90. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $99.81 and a one year high of $134.62.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 87.45%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

