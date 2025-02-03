Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,646 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 37,197 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 480,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,904,000 after acquiring an additional 31,015 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 502,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,153,000 after acquiring an additional 12,208 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $667,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 14,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Stock Down 1.1 %

GXO stock opened at $45.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.65. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.38 and a 52 week high of $63.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GXO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.38.

GXO Logistics Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

