Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $44,000 Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 142.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 233 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,079,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after acquiring an additional 7,523 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $218.02 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.85. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $145.75 and a fifty-two week high of $226.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.63.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $178.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $207.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.27.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

