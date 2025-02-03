Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $23.90 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 108,929 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.0% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 344,705 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $75,625,000 after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,962 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,599,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 7,087 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $237.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.90, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $241.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total value of $625,790,203.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917,416,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,602,535,437.60. This represents a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,027,340 shares of company stock worth $1,252,456,773. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $246.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.44.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

