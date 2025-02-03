Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,976 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.3% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 401,113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $77,515,000 after purchasing an additional 44,615 shares during the last quarter. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP now owns 2,516 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 124,953 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $24,147,000 after buying an additional 7,114 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 121,261 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,434,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 94,074 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,180,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total value of $625,790,203.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917,416,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,602,535,437.60. This represents a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total value of $1,000,145.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,630 shares in the company, valued at $19,858,105.50. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,027,340 shares of company stock worth $1,252,456,773 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $237.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $241.77.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.