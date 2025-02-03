Blue Trust Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,648 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 510.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 21,300.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 119.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Sterling Infrastructure

In other news, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.89, for a total value of $351,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,555,726.89. This trade represents a 7.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STRL. William Blair started coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Down 2.9 %

STRL opened at $142.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.44 and a twelve month high of $206.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.46.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.29. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The company had revenue of $593.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

