Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,567 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EL. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 297.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 752.9% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 30.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.95.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 2.3 %

EL opened at $83.51 on Monday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.29 and a twelve month high of $159.75. The firm has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.13, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg bought 75,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.93 per share, for a total transaction of $4,902,215.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 310,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,128,300. This trade represents a 32.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.