Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 615 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 23.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,102,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,632,000 after purchasing an additional 592,038 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 11,057.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 296,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,119,000 after buying an additional 294,228 shares during the last quarter. Avala Global LP bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter valued at $47,960,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB during the third quarter worth $44,380,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in MongoDB during the third quarter worth $25,636,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $273.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $272.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.91. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $212.74 and a one year high of $509.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.75 and a beta of 1.25.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.48. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $529.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on MongoDB from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wedbush upgraded MongoDB to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Macquarie started coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.00.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 8,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $2,333,716.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,840,147.06. This represents a 3.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cedric Pech sold 287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.09, for a total transaction of $67,183.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,709,455.10. This represents a 1.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,491 shares of company stock worth $10,745,480. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

