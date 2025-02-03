Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Stock Holdings Increased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UHS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 414.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $188.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.78 and its 200-day moving average is $207.96. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.68 and a 52 week high of $243.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.32%.

In other news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.15, for a total value of $308,516.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,770.85. This trade represents a 21.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

UHS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Universal Health Services from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $275.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Universal Health Services from $222.00 to $211.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.14.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

