Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.46 Million Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $460,467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,376 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 120,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 340,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,653,000 after acquiring an additional 59,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,481,000. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, insider John Costigan sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total transaction of $780,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,819. This trade represents a 84.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $473.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $476.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $455.05. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $391.84 and a 52 week high of $499.87. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The firm had revenue of $568.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FDS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $503.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $373.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $469.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $521.00 to $518.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $453.46.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

