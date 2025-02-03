Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Shares Up 5.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Burcon NutraScience Co. (TSE:BU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BUR) traded up 5.6% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 254,271 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 182% from the average session volume of 90,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Burcon NutraScience Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.14.

Burcon NutraScience Company Profile

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company offers Peazazz and Peazac, a pea protein for use in dairy alternatives, ready-to-drink beverages, dry blended beverages, bars, baked goods, and meat substitute products.

